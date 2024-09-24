Remembering Joe Kirchner: Friends devastated by musician's death rally to support his wife in recovery

BOZEMAN — It was a devastating weekend for the music community here in Gallatin County after local legend Joe Kirchner died in a motorcycle accident Friday night.

“What kind of a person was Joe?” I asked a longtime friend, Brian Ripple. Brian told me, “He was always willing to listen, give a hug, smile."

Brian is a publisher and sound engineer in the Bozeman area. He’s worked with Joe Kirchner for years but has been friends for even longer.

“I would say I met Joe when he was a musician in high school, and I probably met him through his father. It seems like I’ve known him forever”.

And Brian tells me Joe Kirchner wasn’t just any musician.

“He’s one of the more prolific musicians around. He just had a great ear for sound and it didn't take him long to learn new material. It’s what he did, and it was easy and natural for him,” says Brian.

Mostly playing the keyboard, piano, and on some occasions the keytar, Joe rocked out in many local bands. The ones you may have heard of? Moth, Dead Sky, and Pinky and the Floyd.

“He’s very easy to spot with his flamboyant style and personality to match,” says Brian.

A personality that Joe’s newlywed wife Bridget fell in love with.

“Every single show, she’s there. Working or selling merch, or helping Joe load in or out. She’s been inseparable,” says Brian.

But last Friday, Joe was riding his motorcycle westbound on Gooch Hill Road with Bridget when he turned onto Highway 191 and was struck by another motorcycle. Tragically, Joe and the other driver were killed in the crash.

Bridget survived and was immediately taken to Bozeman Deaconess.

“None of us can imagine how she’s going to be,” Brian told me.

So, in Bridget's time of need, the music community throughout Montana is coming together to help her. A Helena-based Grateful Dead tribute band, 710 Ashbury, is scheduled to play at the Filling Station this Saturday.

“I called them Saturday morning and asked them if they had heard what happened, and they already knew. It only took them 20 – 30 minutes to get back to me. And said they would be happy to turn the show into a fundraiser,” says Brian.

All the proceeds will go to Bridget. And it doesn’t stop there. Brian tells me many people have been reaching out asking how they can donate. Folks are planning to set up out front of Saturday’s show, selling shirts with Joe’s signature logo—all to raise money for Bridget.

Brian tells me although it’s great to see the music community come together, Joe will be missed but always remembered as a legend.

“He’s someone irreplaceable. I mean, I know there’s other musicians who can play, but you can’t really replace the character that was Joe,” says Brian.

A GoFundMe is in the works and we will have the link posted when it’s up and ready.

If you’re curious how you can help for now? You can email Brian Ripple.

If you’re interested in this Saturday's fundraiser show at the Filling Station, you can find more information here.