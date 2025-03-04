Quarry Project promises more workforce housing in Big Sky, but environmental concerns persist

BIG SKY — Off Highway 191 is the old Big Sky Pit, the proposed unit development called the Quarry Project. It has been the subject of much controversy among activists and environmental groups.

Watch the story here:

Guy Alsentzer is the executive director for the Upper Missouri Waterkeepers and has actively advocated for river health in relation to development.

“When you see algae blooms of neon green and it looks like Saint Patty's Day in the Gallatin River, why is that a problem? It is a problem because it says the river is sick, and we need to use the same common sense we apply when our kids are sick: don’t feed them junk food when they are trying to heal,” Alsentzer says.

Alsentzer points to research showing that shallow groundwater in Big Sky’s canyon area, where the Quarry Project septic systems will drain, connects to the Gallatin River, raising concerns about worsening pollution.

“Putting septic pollution into groundwater that gets in the river- it's like a house of cards, and it doesn't make sense scientifically, and it certainly doesn't make common sense. I would argue it is unlawful; it is incumbent on our decision-makers and elected leaders to say “no” when decisions like the quarry represent a race to the bottom for water quality,” Alsentzer says.

The Quarry development includes 135 single-family homes, 130 apartments, and commercial spaces. Ninety homes have already been approved, while the current environmental assessment focuses on the remaining 45 homes in phase two.

In late November 2024, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released a draft environmental assessment for phase 2, a main public water extension, and four wastewater treatment systems.

In the November draft environmental assessment, the DEQ says, “DEQ found no anticipated significant impacts to the surrounding environment from the proposed drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater facilities.”

I asked DEQ for more information on the assessment, to which they responded with a series of comments, including:

“To be clear, it is not DEQ’S role to determine whether or in what location a subdivision may be developed; that determination is made at the local level, in this case by the county.”

Alsentzer says the DEQ is disregarding scientific evidence, which began with Gallatin County's approval of phase 1 in 2019.

“It is infuriating to have to stand up to our elected officials and our agencies and say, ‘Do your job, use sound science, and use proven existing technology to protect the things we care about.’ It is not just the law; it's common sense,” Alsentzer says.

I reached out to Scott Altman, one of the Quarry developers. He declined an on-camera interview, but he gave a lengthy statement.

In summary, Altman says, the quarry is a sustainable workforce housing development in Big Sky that addresses the local housing shortage while prioritizing environmental responsibility through advanced wastewater treatment, deed restrictions to ensure long-term affordability, and eco-friendly landscaping, all developed in close collaboration with local authorities and the community.

Alsentzer wants to find a balance between river health and Montanans.

“Our way of life is tied together by clean, healthy rivers. It has to start with decision-makers making science-based solutions that protect river quality. It should not be a race to the bottom all for new development,” Alsentzer says.

The DEQ is reviewing more than 700 public comments on its draft environmental assessment for phase 2 of the quarry project.

Read the full DEQ statement below:

“It is important to understand that DEQ’s review is limited to the parts of the project that are under our regulatory authority. These include the water, wastewater, and stormwater facilities. We are committed to assuring that the construction of these facilities complies with Montana statutes, rules, and standards. To be clear, it is not DEQ’s role to determine whether or in what location a subdivision may be developed; that determination is made at the local level, in this case by the County. At this phase in the process, DEQ’s role is to ensure that facilities developed conform to design standards set forth in law, rule, and Circular.”

Read the full statement from Quarry developer Scott Altman below: