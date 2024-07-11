Police chief's looming retirement bittersweet for West Yellowstone residents

WEST YELLOWSTONE — Mike Gavagan, the West Yellowstone chief of police, is retiring after two years in the position.

The Co-owner of Freeheel and Wheel, Kelli Hart, has come to know Gavagan as a vibrant person in the community. She's lived in West Yellowstone for nearly thirty years and is sad to see Gavagan retire after only two years in this position.

"It's going to be sad for all of us when he leaves, but we also understand that he also needs to move on and enjoy the rest of his life," she says.

Gavagan says that after fifteen years in law enforcement, including many years as a Gallatin County deputy, the time has come to move on.

"You know I recently turned sixty-two, and it's—I think I can do it financially, and you know law enforcement takes a toll," he says.

On April 9, 2024, Chief Gavagan was involved in a life-altering car accident during a high-speed pursuit.

"At 90 miles per hour, he side swiped me on purpose, causing my vehicle to roll multiple times, injuring me. And I am lucky to be alive," Gavagan says.

With original plans to retire in 2026, following the incident, he is now officially retiring two years ahead of schedule in December 2024.

"It made my wife and I stop and think that every day is precious. You're not guaranteed tomorrow, and when you're a police officer, you realize you assume a certain amount of risk."

Gavagan will retire in December. Now, the town finds itself in a familiar situation. Looking for a new chief is somewhat of a challenge since the former director, Gordon Berger, was fired in 2014 after a state investigation into alleged wrongdoings.

Gavagan hopes candidates for the job understand West Yellowstone's uniqueness.

"Try to get somebody in here that will be passionate about the town. It needs to be policed like a tourist town, and I hope they positively influence the community and West Yellowstone.

Kelli Hart says she hopes the candidate has familiar traits.

"A Mike Gavagan, just a replica of him. Somebody that is just concerned about the community."

The job listing has been active for two weeks and closes on Aug. 2.