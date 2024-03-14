Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty, fined for foot travel in Yellowstone National Park thermal area

BOZEMAN — Actor Pierce Brosnan pleaded guilty on Thursday to illegally walking in a restricted thermal area in Yellowstone National Park.

Brosnan, 70, was ordered to pay $500 in fines and $1,000 in community service fees which will go to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund.

Another charge of violating closures and use permits was dismissed.

Brosnan initially pleaded not guilty in January 2024 to the incident that allegedly happened on Nov. 1, 2023. He was issued two citations on Dec. 26 of last year.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Wyoming, Brosnan uploaded pictures to his Instagram account of himself standing on a thermal feature at Mammoth Hot Springs, despite posted signs warning visitors of the dangers of thermal features.

The signs also state that visitors must remain on designated boardwalks and trails. The release continues:

The National Park Service (NPS) reminds Yellowstone visitors that the ground in thermal areas is fragile and thin, and scalding water is just below the surface. Therefore, trespassing on thermal features is dangerous and can harm delicate natural resources within the park. Additionally, the park was established primarily to protect these hydrothermal areas. NPS encourages visitors to exercise extreme caution around thermal features by staying on boardwalks and trails.



The case was investigated by the National Park Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Calmes. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick imposed the sentence on March 14, in Mammoth, Wyoming.