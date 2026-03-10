BOZEMAN — Executive Director of the Shane Lalani Center of the Arts in Livingston, Erika Adams and Rent cast member "Joanne Jefferson" appeared on today's Montana This Morning, to showcase the Shane's Center's production of 'RENT' coming to Bozeman. Opening night is this Friday.

The 30th Anniversary production of RENT is hitting The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman starting March 13th through the 15th and again March 19th through March 22nd.

WATCH: 30 Years of Rent: Broadway show hitting the Ellen Theatre

RENT is a Broadway show that first premiered in 1996 and won a Tony award for Best Musical as well as one of the only musicals to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

With a groundbreaking rock score, RENT focuses on the stories of marginalized communities and incorporated musical styles that are not traditionally heard on the Broadway stage.

Produced through the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston, this production of RENT will be the organization’s first time bringing a full-scale production at The Ellen Theatre.

Tickets to RENT are available through The Ellen Theatre’s website www.theellentheatre.com. You can learn more about the local cast and crew of RENT here. https://www.theshanecenter.org/news/meetthecastandcrewofrent-f6t9h

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated it was the 20th anniversary of the production of Rent - it is 30 years