BOZEMAN — Until tomorrow, every dollar donated to Fork & Spoon will be matched by Livi's Love Foundation — a Montana-based organization that supports hunger relief.

"That means if you donate $5 today, you're really donating $10," said HRDC communications director, Vanessa Palmer.

Fork & Spoon is Montana's first pay-what-you-can restaurant.

"Anyone is allowed to come in," explained Palmer. "And we ask them how much they would like to contribute or how much they can contribute to their meal."

Palmer added that the typical contribution is 50 cents, but the actual cost of preparing the meals is higher. “Fundraisers like this are what supplements the cost people are able pay for what the cost of what is actually is to create this meal," she said.

WATCH: Donations to Fork & Spoon matched dollar-for-dollar "during 10K in 10 Days fundraiser"

Head chef, Angelo Tolfa said working at Fork & Spoon is "much more rewarding" than any other kitchen he's worked in.

"For some people, it can be their only hot meal of the day," said Tolfa. "So we try to make it as nice as we can, as fresh as we can, and as fulfilling as we can."

Tolfa remembers a time when a community member donated a rack of ribs and the feedback he received from a Fork & Spoon diner.

"She came up to me and was like, 'I haven't had ribs in years'," he recalls. "Had I not gone and pulled that, she would've still not had ribs."

Tolfa described some of the other meals he's made that were a hit among diners — from the beef wellington he made on Christmas Day to cheese burgers every Friday.

"A lot of kids and families really appreciate our Friday meals," said Tolfa. "Every Friday they know they can come in for a burger."

Fork & Spoon uses locally sourced ingredients to prepare home style dinners and desserts everyday, Monday through Friday.

Tolfa said the menu is different everyday and is updated daily on the Fork & Spoon website.

"I get to use my fine dining background to pick different foods and elevate them into different ideas," he said.

To celebrate their 14th anniversary, every dollar donated to HRDC'a "10K in 10 Days" fundraiser will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to ten thousand dollars by Livi's Love Foundation.

Donations can be made in person, by calling in or on the Fork & Spoon website.