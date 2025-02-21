No threat to travelers after shots fired near Bozeman airport, according to police

BOZEMAN — Last Wednesday, Feb. 12, a man fired an AR-15 in the direction of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, striking two hangers and damaging a private jet. The shooting has left people concerned, but Airport Police Chief Bill Dove says there is no threat to airport travelers.

"It was part of a mental health crisis, an individual had gone out on his front porch and fired off his AR-15 223 multiple times," said Dove.

Watch the story here:

No threat to travelers after shooting near Bozeman airport, according to police

Dove claims that the airport buildings were hit because they were near the suspect’s residence on Tower Road.

"It’s just because it was proximal to where he was and right there across the road," said Dove.

Dove assures the public airport travelers have no cause for concern.

"There’s no threat to anybody. The weapon is in the Sheriff department’s possession and he’s gone. So I just don’t think there’s any part of it that was targeting the airport, that hangar, the armory—it was just collateral damage," said Dove.

The man reportedly committed suicide in his residence later that evening after firing his rifle. He has yet to be identified by law enforcement.