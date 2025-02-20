Airport police chief confirms shooting incident near Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

BOZEMAN — MTN News has learned details about shots reportedly fired at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport last week.

It happened last Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, according to Aiport Police Chief Bill Dove.

Chief Dove tells MTN News a man walked out of a house on Tower Road and fired seven rounds from an AR-15 in the direction of the airport.

Two hangars at the far east end of the airport and the National Guard Armory building were hit. No one was inside the buildings at the time. One private jet was damaged.

We're told the man who fired the rounds later committed suicide. He has not been identified by law enforcement at this time.

No further details are currently available. We will update you if we get more information.



