No Kings protest returns to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The No Kings protest is set to return to downtown Bozeman this Saturday, with organizers expecting thousands to attend.

The rally will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street, between Rouse Avenue and Willson Avenue.

Chief of Police Jim Veltkamp said the Bozeman Police have been preparing to ensure public safety while supporting those who attend.

“Our goal is always to keep a peaceful event,” said Veltkamp. “We want to ensure we create an environment and create a place where people can express their opinions.”

He added that the Bozeman Police is planning to maintain a visible presence on Saturday.

“We put together a plan where we are present. Hopefully, we’re not over-responding or under-responding, and we’re also prepared for anything that might happen,” he said.

Emma Browning, an employee at The Montana Scene on Main Street, said she thinks downtown Bozeman will be busy on Saturday.

“It might affect people wanting to come downtown in general,” Browning said. “Some people might not be interested in going shopping during that.”

Browning will be working on Saturday.

“I’m worried that it’s going to be a little bit busy, but I’m hoping it stays peaceful.”

The last No Kings rally in Bozeman took place in June and led to one arrest. A truck driver was taken into custody after police said he was engaging with protesters with a hammer in his hand.

However, Chief Veltkamp said he believes this weekend’s event will remain peaceful.

“I’ve got to give credit to our community — we have always had peaceful gatherings,” he said. “We have people that care about this community and just want to express their opinions and do so in a safe manner.”

