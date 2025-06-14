Man arrested by Bozeman Police during 'No Kings' protest

Millions of people across the country, multiple cities across Montana—rallied for what is being called the 'No Kings' protest, and what Indivisible Bozeman says is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization against the Trump Administration.

Though organizers say they are committed to a peaceful protest and community safety—a man was allegedly arrested by Bozeman Police for threatening protesters with a hammer.

Take a look at this video that was posted by Facebook group, The Montana Resistance.

In the video, a man who appears to be an out-of-state truck driver is holding a hammer while engaging with protesters on Main Street.

A second man appears to be trying to deescalate the situation before Bozeman Police Officers arrive, ask the first man to exit his semi-truck, and begin to put him in handcuffs.

MTN News reached out to the Bozeman Police Department (BPD) for more information but have not received any at this time.

We will update this story when more information is available.