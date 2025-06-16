Bozeman, Butte join nationwide “No Kings” protests

BOZEMAN — Millions of people across the country, multiple cities across Montana, rallied for what is being called 'No Kings Day' and what activist group Indivisible Bozeman says is “expected to be the largest single-day rally against the Trump administration.”

Hundreds of people lined Bozeman’s Main Street to protest.

Watch the video to see how Montanans are rallying for change on 'No Kings Day'

Bozeman community joins nationwide “No Kings” protest on Main Street

Indivisible Bozeman says the protest is a direct response to what they're calling Trump's “multi-million-dollar birthday celebration”—referring to a controversial military parade held in light of recent government-led cuts to social security, food stamps, and education.

Representative of Montana’s House District 51, Becky Edwards, was at the protest in Bozeman and says she does not want to be afraid of doing her job.

“And we will not stop doing our jobs as state legislators. We will not stop representing the people that we’re here to represent. And so, keep coming. Keep doing this. We need more of it,” she says.

The Bozeman protest is just one of many happening in cities across Montana, with organizers saying they are committed to nonviolent protesting and community safety.