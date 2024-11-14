Montana State Pre-Med Club hosts bone marrow drive

BOZEMAN — On Wednesday, the Montana State University Pre-Med Club partnered with a bone marrow registry to find potential donors to help those in need.

The Gift of Life organization has hosted nearly 30,000 drives, including the one held today at MSU.

These pre-med students showed their fellow Bobcats that it takes less than five minutes to potentially save a life.

"It is a super cool opportunity to recruit people just to come save a life," says student Sydney Bird.

"Also, it is a super cool opportunity to recruit people to come save a life to the donors between 18 and 25. So, having them be on college campuses is super important. So it's precious that we're here, and people can get involved and save a life, which is amazing," adds student Hannah Ferguson.

If you are between 18 and 35 and in general good health, you can be screened and join the worldwide registry for needy patients. A simple swab inside your cheek is all it takes to find out if you are a match.