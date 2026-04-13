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Montana spring turkey hunting season brings new start date rules for non-resident hunters this year

Out-of-state hunters planning to use public lands will have to wait 10 extra days to begin their spring turkey hunting season in Montana
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WILD TURKEYS
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BOZEMAN — Montana spring turkey hunting season is approaching, bringing a new set of rules for out-of-state hunters following the past legislative session.

While the season begins on April 15 for Montana residents, non-residents planning to hunt on public land or land enrolled in one of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks access programs will have to wait until April 25.

WATCH: Montana's spring turkey hunting season brings new start dates for non-residents on public lands

Montana spring turkey hunting season brings new start date rules for non-resident hunters this year.

"For residents, starts April 15th, non-residents in some cases that season starts 10 days later. So if you're a non-resident and plan on hunting on public land or on land enrolled in one of FWPs access programs, that season begins April 25th," Morgan Jacobsen said.

Non-residents hunting on private land can still begin their season on April 15, alongside resident hunters.

The spring season also comes with unique requirements not found during the regular season. Hunters are only allowed to harvest male turkeys, known as toms, and must use shotguns or archery equipment.

"The spring season is hunting for male turkeys only. You can only harvest a tom, so make sure that you see the beard on the turkey before you harvest them. Another thing, because this season is specific to that opportunity, you have to retain proof of sex," Jacobsen said.

The spring turkey hunting season runs through May 31.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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