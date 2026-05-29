Three Forks Investigates Brown Water on 1st Avenue East

THREE FORKS — THREE FORKS, Mont. — The city of Three Forks has received multiple reports of brown water along 1st Avenue East. The cause of the discoloration is currently unknown, but city officials say an investigation is underway to determine its source.

According to the city, four known locations — all between Date Street and Birch Street on 1st Avenue East — have reported brown water.

WATCH: Brown water in Three Forks? 💧 The city says it's safe but is asking residents to report it immediately

Three Forks investigates brown water reports

Officials say possible causes include excess sprinkler use, which can stir up sediment in water mains, or a potential leak in the main. The exact cause has not yet been confirmed.

Trish Orr, a cook at the Three Forks Senior Center, said the center experienced brown water and shared a photo of it.

In a post online, the city stated, “Although the brown water is not aesthetically pleasing, the water is potable. I also would not want to drink brown water, but it is safe.”

The city recommends running a hose outside until the water clears.

Residents who experience brown water are asked to contact the city immediately to help further the investigation.

The city of Three Forks' full post is listed below:

"Some of you may be experiencing brown water. We have learned of four locations, all on 1st Avenue E between E Date and E Birch Streets. Unfortunately, we are unsure of the source at this time and will continue to investigate.

It may be due to so much usage with sprinklers being turned on. When there is high usage, that tends to stir up sediment in the mains, but this same thing can occur in your own lines.

It may be a water main has a leak, but we cannot confirm that until water bubbles up to the surface - so it's a "wait and see" game.

The City continues to conduct its routine sampling and testing and everything is still within our water supply systems' limits. Although not aesthetically pleasing, the water is potable. I also would not want to drink brown water, but it is safe. We typically recommend running a hose outside while it clears up - and since it's a hot day your plants will thank you.

We will let you know as we learn more."