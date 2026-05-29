BOZEMAN — On Friday, there was a bomb threat at Gallatin Crossing.

“That was actually crazy,” said Nicole Blomquist.

“Not a common thing to happen in Bozeman,” said Nate Blomquist.

Nate and Nicole have lived in Bozeman for two years. The two were trying to get into the mall when I told them about the bomb threat.

WATCH: Montana malls received bomb threats Friday

Montana malls receive bomb threats Friday

“I thought it was actually a holiday,” said Nicole. “I came to fix my bracelet… and everything’s closed, and I was like ‘what’s going on?’”

Nicole and Nate used to live right behind the mall and would visit often.

“Thank god we don’t live here anymore because I would be scared,” said Nicole.

That’s why Friday’s bomb threat took them by surprise.

“It’s the safest place I’ve ever lived in my life, and I’m from Brazil, so,” said Nicole.

According to Gallatin Crossing Manager Logan Burt, the threat came in around 11:45 a.m. on Friday. When MTN’s Esha Walia arrived on scene Friday afternoon, Whole Foods employees were gathered outside the store, and the mall was closed.

“We received an anonymous phone call saying there was a safety threat at the mall,” said Burt. “So, between the management team and security team, we immediately evacuated all store employees and customers.”

Bozeman Police Lieutenant Quinn Ellingson says there was also a similar threat made at the Rimrock Mall in Billings that seemed to be the same type of call received in Bozeman. There have also been reports of a threat in Missoula.

RELATED: Update: Billings police determine Rimrock Mall bomb threat was hoax

“Sometimes in situations like this, threats are made kind of widespread,” said Lieutenant Elliingson.

Bozeman Police also carried out a search of the mall premises. Lieutenant Ellingson says there is no ongoing threat to the public. The mall has since reopened.

“The property has been cleared, and it is safe to re-enter,” said Burt. “Tomorrow, we’ll be back to operating business as normal.”

We will continue to provide updates on this situation.