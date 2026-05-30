Woman charged with negligent homicide in February death of Pray man

LIVINGSTON — An arrest has been made in connection with the February death of William "Bill" Georgeson, who was found dead in the driveway of his home near Pray in February 2026.

According to Park County Sheriff Tad Dykstra, Ann Brooks, 65, was arrested on Friday, May 29, 2026, after a warrant was issued for negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. She has been booked into the Park County Detention Center and is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

In a statement released to MTN News, Dykstra said on February 12, 2026, Brooks and Georgeson were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation at Georgeson's residence.

During the incident, Brooks allegedly struck and killed Georgeson with a vehicle in the driveway. She then left the scene but was located a short time later by deputies from the Park County Sheriff's Office and Livingston Police Department officers.

"I appreciate the patience of our community during this investigation," Dykstra stated. "Cases like this involve many moving parts, and my goal is always to ensure the investigation is thorough, complete, and handled with the seriousness it deserves. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Bill's family and all those affected by this tragedy."

During a vigil held on Sunday, March 8, 2026, people gathered to honor Georgeson's life.

“Everybody in the valley that I’ve talked to, everybody loved Bill,” said his brother, Michael Georgeson.

WATCH: Vigil held in Pray for Bill Georgeson (Mar. 9, 2026)

Vigil held in Pray for Bill Georgeson as Park County Sheriff investigates his death as homicide

Bill’s life was deeply rooted in the outdoors.

“Bill was all about the outdoors. Everything was about the outdoors,” Michael said.

Michael shared memories of his younger brother’s simple rituals — including sitting in a chair in his driveway each morning, watching the sun rise over the mountains.

“He called it his sun therapy or something like that,” Michael joked.

Bill’s passions also included riding his Razor and dirt bike — hobbies passed down through their family — hiking, and a unique pastime: prospecting for gold.

“Actually, I have a little piece of my brother that I carry at all times now,” Michael said. “It used to be on his table, and he showed it to everybody. It’s a little bit of gold.”

RELATED: Vigil Honors Bill Georgeson, Beloved Community Member Found Dead Near Pray

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

