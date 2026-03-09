Vigil Honors Bill Georgeson, Beloved Community Member Found Dead Near Pray

PRAY — Near the quiet town of Pray, just 20 miles south of Livingston, a crowd gathered Sunday to honor the life of Bill Georgeson.

“Everybody in the valley that I’ve talked to, everybody loved Bill,” said his brother, Michael Georgeson.

Bill’s life was deeply rooted in the outdoors.

“Bill was all about the outdoors. Everything was about the outdoors,” Michael said.

Michael shared memories of his younger brother’s simple rituals — including sitting in a chair in his driveway each morning, watching the sun rise over the mountains.

“He called it his sun therapy or something like that,” Michael joked.

Bill’s passions also included riding his Razor and dirt bike — hobbies passed down through their family — hiking, and a unique pastime: prospecting for gold.

“Actually, I have a little piece of my brother that I carry at all times now,” Michael said. “It used to be on his table and he showed it to everybody. It’s a little bit of gold.”

But on Feb. 12, Michael received news he never expected.

“I know it happens to people, it doesn’t happen to us. You know, that’s what everybody says, but it’s true,” Michael said. “When something like this happens… I don’t know. This is so strange, I can’t even believe he’s gone. I wish he were here right now.”

Bill was found dead in the driveway of his home near Pray. His death is being treated as a homicide.

Park County Sheriff Tad Dykstra said in a statement last week: “We have been in contact with all of the individuals involved and have an understanding of the events that occurred. With that, I’m confident there are no threats to the public.”

Michael said he, Bill’s mother, their three siblings, Bill’s two children, five grandchildren, and the rest of his friends and family all want the same thing.

“I want us to see justice, that’s all,” Michael said. “And I do have faith in the Park County Sheriff’s Office.”

At Sunday’s vigil, tears were shed, stories were shared, and even songs written about Bill by a friend were played. Around 50 people attended the gathering.

“It means that they saw the same thing I saw in my brother,” Michael said. “He’s just a kindhearted, really gentle guy, and everybody saw that. That’s what I see when I see all these people — they all miss him just like I do.”

Sheriff Dykstra said detectives are working to wrap up the investigation into Georgeson’s death, after which they will meet with the county attorney to decide the next steps.

