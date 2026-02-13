Authorities investigating body of 65-year-old man found in home near Pray

Authorities in Park County are investigating after the body of a 65-year-old man was found in a residence four miles northeast of Pray near the Yellowstone River.

Deputies were called to the residence near the intersection of East River Road and Chicory Road for a disturbance and found the body, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Park County Sheriff's Office are investigating. Authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The sheriff's office will release more information as it becomes available.