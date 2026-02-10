Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana artists sought for Bannack Days 50th anniversary art contest

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks seeking artwork to promote milestone celebration at historic state park
MTN NEWS
This year, Bannack State Park will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the park’s signature event—Bannack Days.
Posted

BANNACK — Bannack State Park, a Montana treasure that became the state's first territorial capital in 1864, is celebrating a major milestone this summer. The park's signature event, Bannack Days, is marking its 50th year, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking artists to help commemorate the occasion.

"This is the park's signature, yearly event where we bring together reenactors, demonstrations, and just all kinds of activities to celebrate Bannac,k but also early settlement in Montana and you know the gold rush days of Montana," said Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

FWP is asking Montana artists to help celebrate this milestone season by entering an art contest for the Bannack Days promotion.

"The winning artwork that's selected will be used in promotional materials for Bannack Days and in other ways that we sort of advertise for Bannack. The winning artist will be linked with that artwork and receive a cash award," Jacobsen said.

The artwork needs to capture the essence of Bannack, and the state park offers many artistic options for inspiration.

"There's the gold mining aspect of it, you know, Bannack has many historic buildings that have just this natural aesthetic appeal, you know, early settlement, there's Native American connections to the area, of course, the landscape and scenery is gorgeous too," Jacobsen said.

Artists interested in participating can find more information about art requirements by searching for "Bannack Days Art Contest" on the FWP website. All entries must be submitted by the end of business on March 1st.

The contest represents an opportunity to help bring the past into the present while celebrating five decades of honoring Montana's territorial history.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

