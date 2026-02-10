Fort Ellis firefighters battle two separate blazes over busy weekend

BOZEMAN — Volunteers with Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue had a busy weekend battling two separate fires east of Bozeman, with crews responding to both a wildland fire and a house fire within 24 hours.

On Saturday afternoon, crews responded to a fast-moving wildland fire threatening homes near the Jackson Creek exit off Interstate 90. Windy conditions made the fire difficult to fight, but firefighters managed to stop the blaze before it reached any houses. One shed was destroyed in the fire, which burned about 40 acres before crews got it under control.

The next day on Super Bowl Sunday, a Fort Ellis firefighter spotted smoke while off duty in the 1800 block of Fort Ellis Road. He found the corner of a two-story home on fire with no one home at the time.

Crews from Bozeman Fire, Fort Ellis and Hyalite Fire worked together to put out the flames. The house was heavily damaged, but firefighters were able to save some belongings for the family. The family cat was found safe.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

