Memorial service held for West Yellowstone police officer Ashlee Stoneburner

Tuesday morning, the West Yellowstone Police Department held a memorial service honoring the life of Officer Ashlee Stoneburner, who was found dead on Dec. 24, 2024.

On Monday afternoon, West Yellowstone Police and several other agencies escorted Officer Stoneburner along a procession route back into town from Bozeman.

The service was held at West Yellowstone School and livestreamed on Facebook.

Friends and colleagues spoke of Stoneburner's service and dedication to her work.

WATCH RELATED: Sheriff's Office reveals West Yellowstone police officer's manner of death

Sheriff's Office reveals West Yellowstone police officer's manner of death

Officer Stoneburner's cause of death was determined to be a suicide—highlighting the stigma of mental health in law enforcement, and the responsibility to better address it.

The memorial service ended with an "End of Watch" final dispatch, and a flag passing to Stoneburner's family.

If you or a loved one is struggling, 988 is a free and confidential, 24/7 suicide and crisis lifeline.