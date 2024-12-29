Sheriff's Office reveals West Yellowstone police officer's manner of death

BUTTE — On Saturday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office gave an update on its investigation into the unattended death of a West Yellowstone Police officer on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2024.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release the investigation is complete and the manner of death of 26-year-old Ashlee Stoneburner was determined to be suicide.

According to the release, Stoneburner's death occurred near the Ruby Creek area south of Cameron. Madison County Communications had received a request for assistance in locating Stoneburner "in the late hours" of Christmas Eve.

The Sheriff's Office extended its condolences to Officer Stoneburner's friends, family, and fellow officers.

"As the community mourns the untimely loss of Officer Stoneburner, we want to reassure you that you are not alone," the Sheriff's Office stated in the release. "We stand with you and there are several resources available to help guide you through your grief. 988 Lifeline is here for you, whether you prefer to text, chat, or make a call."

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offiers free, confidential 24/7 support. You can call 988 to reach someone by phone, or visit the website for text and chat options.



(First report)

WEST YELLOWSTONE — The death of a West Yellowstone Police officer was reported on Christmas Day.

The West Yellowstone Police Department released the information on its social media, saying the department and town mourn the loss of Officer Ashlee Stoneburner.

According to the department, the circumstances surrounding Officer Stoneburner’s death are still under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office / Coroner's Office.

Here's the entire statement from the West Yellowstone Police Office:

December 25, 2024

West Yellowstone Police Department and Town Mourn the Loss of Officer Ashlee Stoneburner

The West Yellowstone Police Department, along with the town of West Yellowstone, is deeply saddened to announce the tragic passing of Officer Ashlee Stoneburner. Officer Stoneburner was a dedicated member of our department and community, and her loss has left a profound impact on all who knew her.

We kindly ask that you keep Ashlee’s family, friends, and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The circumstances surrounding Officer Stoneburner’s death is still under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office / Coroner's Office, and we are committed to providing further information as it becomes available. We appreciate the community’s support and understanding as we work through this ongoing process.

We ask for privacy and respect for Officer Stoneburner’s loved ones as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

For more updates, please follow the West Yellowstone Police Department’s official social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

