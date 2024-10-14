Man found dead camping near Big Sky, authorities investigate as possible homicide

On Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2024, a man was found dead in his tent while camping near Big Sky.

First responders initially thought an animal was responsible for killing the man. Sheriff Dan Springer says the death is now being investigated as a homicide.

"We received a call of people that had gone to a campsite looking for a friend, and they located him inside the tent, and he was deceased," Sheriff Springer says.

Various "Beware of Bear" signs are hung around the parking lot on Moose Creek Road; Sheriff Springer says an animal didn't cause this.

"So we had Fish, Wildlife and Parks come in, and their bear expert came down. He did an investigation of the area and did not believe it was a bear attack," Sheriff Springer says.

Currently, they are waiting for an autopsy report.

"The scene itself is what is leaning towards a homicide. It doesn't make sense some of the items that were at the scene and items that may not be at the scene anymore," Sheriff Springer says.

Sheriff Springer says at this point, information is scarce.

"This will be one of those difficult investigations because our leads are limited, but we are making some strides. Hopefully, the autopsy will tell us more tomorrow," Springer says.

If anyone was in the Moose Creek area east of Highway 191, around thirty miles from Four Corners, or if any individuals have game cameras in the area, the Sheriff's Office encourages anyone to come forward with information.

"We are going to need the public's help on this one. It's likely going to take someone who saw someone, heard something, or saw two individuals up at this campsite," Sheriff Springer says.

Currently, over 15 authorities and detectives are investigating.

"Our hearts go out to the family members; we are so sorry this occurred. We have a lot of resources on it and believe we will conclude this," Sheriff Springer says.