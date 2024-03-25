Man found dead in Belgrade gravel pit identified, Sheriff's Office says foul play not suspected

BELGRADE — A dead body was discovered at a Belgrade gravel pit Monday morning.

The body was found in the Knife River gravel pit, which is located south of I-90 near the airport.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, around 8 a.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched to the gravel pit on the report of a dead body.

“Our detectives are currently out there now, as well as the Coroner’s Office,” said Sheriff Springer.

Springer says that even though the death was originally being investigated as a homicide, the cause of death now appears to be exposure to the cold.

On Monday evening, the Sheriff's Office identified the person who died as 26-year-old Jakob Michael Page of Belgrade and said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Sheriff Springer said the investigation is ongoing as detectives work to determine what happened leading up to Page's death.