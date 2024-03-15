Longtime Town & Country customers bid farewell to 19th Ave. location as new store comes to Ferguson Farm

BOZEMAN — The Town and Country off of North 19th Avenue has been there since 1971—that’s before 19th was even a street.

A tough goodbye for some long-time locals who’ve been shopping here for decades, but a new, shinier Town and Country is popping up on the west side of town.

“I like the variety, the prices are fair, and also, it’s employee-owned,” said Richard Carlson. “That’s very important to me.”

Carlson has been shopping at the North 19th grocery store location for 15 years.

“Oh, I come in here frequently,” said Carlson. “Whenever I make a trip to Bozeman, I come in here and grab something.”

It’s served our community for over 50 years—but now, it’s out with the old and in with the new.

The new 35,000-square-foot store is located north of Huffine and south of Fallon Street.

Jolee Sallee

Manager of the North 19th location, Eric Tuten, says the new building will provide much-needed room to grow.

“We have a lot more space and we can do a lot more things that we couldn’t do at the old location," said Tuten. “There’s a lot of development and a lot of growth out there.”

He says they’ll need to hire anywhere from 100 to 120 employees.

“Just about everybody at this store will be going over to the new one,” said Tuten.

By the end of March, the Town and Country off North 19th will close down, and the new location is expected to open in early April.

Carlson says he’ll be a new regular.

“Absolutely,” said Carlson. “Why not—ya know, some of the employees I’ve talked to think it’ll be more comfortable for workers and for customers.”