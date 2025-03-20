BOZEMAN — Meridian has been a long-standing downtown Bozeman business for over 30 years, and now, after those 30 years, they are relocating—but only temporarily.

Longtime Bozeman boutique opens pop-up shop while flood damage is being repaired

It started with a phone call no business wants to receive. Gianna Canivez, general manager of Meridian, remembers the moment she and her team learned their downtown store was underwater. The store flooded on the evening of Feb. 11, 2025.

“We all kind of rushed over to the store, and it was more than we thought it was going to be, so it sounds like we kind of got the heavy hit of it all; going through the walls, it was all just puddles in the store,” Canivez says.

The Meridian had to act fast, as a quarter of its inventory had been lost. Their solution? A pop-up store in the Cannery District while they rebuild.

“Our main focus was how can we get up and running as fast as we can. Going back to 31 years, it has been such a big staple in the community that it is hard to miss Meridian,” Canivez says.

The Cannery District welcomed them with open arms, even changing the water tower color to blue for their pop-up opening event.

“It was crazy. I mean, we were filled in here with people. Everyone was so excited. It was kind of everything we hoped for a grand opening. Kind of bring everyone back together and show the community that we are here,” Canivez says.

As the community continues to show support, “It kind of gives you chills. It means so much, and having the support of the community and even the whole team here kind of chokes you up a little, just how hard we worked and how strong everyone is,” Canivez says.

Canivez says the original downtown location will not reopen until the summer of 2025.