BILLINGS — Changes are on the way for the Billings city government, with Mayor Bill Cole terming out this year and five City Council seats up for grabs on the ballot in November.

In addition, City Administrator Chris Kukulski is a finalist for a possible new job as a county administrator in Ottawa County, Mich.

Watch this video to hear about the changes:

Leadership changes on the way for Billings city government

Cole said that in ways the change is exciting.

"The downside of that is you lose some collective memory," Cole said Tuesday. "The positive is you can get some new people, new ideas and fresh energy. We'll just have to see what happens with this."

Cole said that aside from himself, the most guaranteed changes come in the city council.

"There's no doubt that there's going to be some different people in the seats," Cole said.

Four people are seeking to replace Cole as mayor: Current Council members Mike Boyett and Jennifer Owen, businessman Mike Nelson and newcomer Amanda Housler.

Ward 1 features a contest between two more newcomers, Mark H. Nicholson and David Redmon, to replace incumbent Ed Gulick.

Ward 2 has three candidates, Earnest Hammer, Denis Pitman and Kassi Strong, to replace Owen.

Ward 3 has two candidates, incumbent TJ Rogers and challenger Amy Aguirre.

In Ward 4, incumbent Daniel Tidwell faces challenger Andrew Lindley.

Ward 5 has two challengers to replace incumbent Tom Rupsis: Tony O'Donnell and Patrick Olp.

The election is Nov. 4.

The most uncertainty is with the city administrator job. Kukulski interviewed for a position in Michigan on Monday.

"I'm interested in being a part of that success going forward," Kukulski told the interviewers. "I'm a firm believer that we're in control of our own destiny."

Kukulski, who grew up in Michigan and still has family there, is one of five finalists for the job.

Cole said the interview didn't catch him by surprise.

"Chris had contacted all of the city council members to give them a heads up," Cole said. "He's got a lot of ties to Michigan, and I know his wife does as well."

Cole added that the city administrator job isn't easy and comes with lots of public pressure. Last year, Kukulski's salary discussion was postponed while the city waited to hear the results on the water bill audit.

"This is a hard job and every time his salary comes up, there's been debates about whether he should even get paid whatever increase is going to our city employees," Cole said. "That probably gets a little old."

Cole said that if Kukulski does get the job in Michigan, the salary for the new city administrator will need to be adjusted. Currently, Kukulski makes about $218,000, which is $80,000 less than the city administrator in Bozeman.

"It's very important that we're able to offer market compensation," Cole said.

Of course, Cole also added that it might make sense to hold off on the replacement process if necessary, as both he and other city council members won't be in charge when a new city administrator steps into the role.

"One question is who should even make this decision?" Cole said. "Should it be the old council, which will include people like me who will not be around in the future? Or should it only be the people who will need to work with the city administrator in the future?"

Cole said those questions hinge completely on whether or not Kukulski gets the job. He said that if he doesn't, he'll be welcomed back with open arms.

"Anybody who works for the city knows they're not in prison," Cole said. "We want people that have other options and are willing to explore these options."