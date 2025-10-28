New details emerge in King Arthur Park homicide investigation

BOZEMAN — Authorities continue to investigate a deadly car fire in King Arthur Park last week that left one man dead and led to a homicide arrest.

At 6:41 a.m. last Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in King Arthur Park. Video from the scene shows emergency lights filling the early morning darkness as first responders worked to extinguish the flames.

Security footage from around 1:38 a.m. reportedly shows a white van entering the neighborhood and parking near Bedivere Boulevard. Around 6:30 a.m., flames can be seen emerging from the parked vehicle.

After the fire was put out, investigators found a deceased man inside, later identified as 44-year-old Robert Welch.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 51-year-old Beth Bakken on Saturday. Jail records show Bakken was initially arrested the same day as the fire on unrelated charges of obstructing a peace officer and jaywalking.

By Friday, prosecutors filed additional charges of deliberate homicide and arson.

Bakken appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday and requested a public defender.

According to charging documents, Bakken and Welch had been in an on-and-off relationship that she allegedly described as volatile and abusive. Investigators say location data placed Bakken in King Arthur Park around the time of the fire.

Court documents also reference a witness tip reportedly claiming Bakken called an acquaintance and said, “I lit his a* on fire. He’s a d***.”*

Residents in the King Arthur Park neighborhood say they are still shaken by the events. One man told MTN News he has lived there for 35 years and has never seen anything like it. Another neighbor became emotional after learning Welch died in the vehicle.

Bakken remains in the Gallatin County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 14.