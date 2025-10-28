Bozeman Mayoral Candidates: Full Interviews

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman election is fast approaching, with ballots due by November 4th. The mail-in-only election includes three candidates for Bozeman mayor:

Brendan O’Connor, John Meyer, and Douglas Fischer.

It also includes candidates for the Bozeman City Commission, as well as the Bozeman Water Adequacy Initiative. See our coverage of the WARD ballot initiative here.

MTN’s Esha Walia interviewed all three mayoral candidates about why they are running for mayor, the number one issue in Bozeman, and more. A condensed version of each candidate’s interview aired on KBZK and KXLF on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

To view the full interviews:

John Meyer

John Meyer, candidate for Bozeman Mayor

Douglas Fischer

Douglas Fischer, candidate for Bozeman Mayor

Brendan O'Connor

Brendan O'Connor, candidate for Bozeman Mayor

Ballots for the Bozeman election were mailed out on October 17th. The deadline to turn in a ballot is 8 p.m. on November 4th. To check your voter status, visit this link. If you’re interested in registering to vote in the Bozeman election, visit the local elections office:

Location: 311 W. Main St., Room 210, Bozeman, MT 59715Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 AM-5 PM