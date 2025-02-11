HRDC's Warming Centers prepare for another 'code blue' as freezing temps roll in

BOZEMAN — As temperatures plunge across southwest Montana, the Warming Centers in Bozeman and Livingston are entering yet another code blue this season.

“Today, tomorrow, and Wednesday we are in a pretty significant cold snap, so we do expect to have our doors open 24 hours over the next three days,” says HRDC Housing Director Brian Guyer.

Guyer says the Bozeman Warming Center has a maximum capacity of 120 people. Sunday night, 110 people sheltered from the freezing temperatures.

“The reality is, for the first time in several winters, we might be facing the likelihood of having to turn people away, which is something that we certainly don't want to do. Our capacity is our capacity. There isn’t any additional emergency shelter in our community, so we are pretty much it,” Guyer says.

In the past, local churches and other faith-based organizations have stepped in to help, but for various logistical reasons, they may not be able to help as much this year.

“The Bozeman and Livingston Warming Centers are very much community funded, very little federal dollars go into the shelter. We are always looking for partners who might provide resources to expand our programming, keep our lights on, and keep our staff paid,” Guyer says.

Guyer says, most importantly, “Getting our neighbors out of the cold is a pretty basic thing that we should be concerned about as a community; the HRDC and the Warming Center need all of the help that the community can provide.”