'Hands Off!' protest set for Bozeman on Saturday as part of nationwide campaign

BOZEMAN — A national protest is coming to Bozeman this weekend, and organizers say it’s not about left or right; rather, they say it's about protecting democracy. A wave of protests is set to sweep the country this Saturday, and Bozeman is joining in.

The local rally, part of a national movement called Hands Off!, is expected to draw the biggest crowd yet.

Organizers say they’re responding to what they see as growing threats to healthcare, jobs, data privacy, and democracy itself.

Leading the Bozeman effort is Indivisible Bozeman.

Last month, the group gathered and protested Montana's congressional delegation at the Bozeman Public Library. One of the organizers, Andre Zollars, says anyone is welcome.

“What we're seeing in Washington right now is a direct threat to our constitution. I'm trying to get our representatives from the state of Montana to start to stand up and say, hey, and you know, Zinke and Sheehy, they both know better. They're both former Navy seals, and frankly, all our representatives take the same oath that I took as a military officer. Probably the only thing I love more than my country is Montana," Zollars says.

The protest will start at noon on Saturday, April 5, at the Gallatin County Courthouse. Organizers say it will be peaceful and nonviolent.

