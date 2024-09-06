Gallatin Valley’s beloved ‘Santa’ facing health struggles gets helicopter ride of a lifetime

BOZEMAN — Stan Veltkamp of Manhattan has spent nearly 40 years donning his Santa Claus outfit each winter, delighting families across the Gallatin Valley.

On Wednesday, Stan’s wife of 55 years, Marty Veltkamp, posted this message in the Manhattan Montana Facebook group:

Does anyone know the names of the helicopter services at the airport? My husband is very ill, we really don't know how much time he has. He repaired helicopters in the Army and would love to ride one again. I need to have an estimate of cost so I can start saving. He's given so much to this county as Santa I would like to reward him.

The post went viral, and that same day the community rallied in support, leading to Mark Taylor of Rocky Mountain Rotors stepping up to make Stan’s wish come true.

Stan and Mark took flight on Thursday, and MTN’s Meghan Elaine was there to catch Stan’s ride of a lifetime: