Gallatin Valley Mall excited to debut its redevelopment this summer

BOZEMAN — After years of development and reconstruction, the Gallatin Valley Mall will be ready to kick off this summer and completely reopen its doors to the public.

“I think people are feeling really, really good about it. There's been a lot of nostalgia around the mall; it's been in the community and we’re not taking that away. We're just refreshing it and making it better. We love our current retailers, and we’re excited to elevate the property to the next level,” said Logan Burt, the general manager of the Gallatin Valley Mall.

Danni Vandyk who is one of the first retailers at the mall tells me she is looking forward to this summer.

“I think it's going to be great, we're going to see a huge influx of people coming in and excited for new stores. I think it'll add to ours,” said Vandyk.

As Dani prepares for the influx this summer, she won't be the only one running the store.

“It's something new, something exciting to be able to involve my daughters in,” Dani said.

Although Dani’s boutique is up and ready, Burt tells me there are more businesses to come.

“We haven’t announced any of them publicly. Within the next couple of weeks, we’ll be able to start making those announcements but they are very exciting,” said Burt.

And as some businesses continue to open up, soon will be the opportunity to find work.

“It's certainly going to be an economic benefit to the area. It's going to bring more jobs,” Burt said.

The development has been a long process, soon to be complete, but there is one announcement Burt does have for the community:

“We are really appreciative of the Bozeman and surrounding communities for sticking with us throughout all the years and through construction as well, and we’re so excited to bring the refreshed Gallatin Crossing to the community.”