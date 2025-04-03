BOZEMAN — Although food insecurity might not affect you or your family, it might impact someone you know.

Gail Dillaway, a retired schoolteacher, knows firsthand how vital community support can be. For the last three years, she's volunteered at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.

Watch the story here:

Gallatin Valley Food Bank prepping for fundraiser while bracing for federal cuts

“With the food bank, I feel like I am giving back because there was a time when our family was food insecure, and it's not a great thing,” Dillaway says.

The food bank helps nearly 2,000 households monthly. Food and Nutrition Director Jill Holder says that adds up to anywhere from 160,000 to 200,000 pounds of food.

“Many of us have been a paycheck away from being unable to make ends meet. That's why I think it is so cool our community believes that everyone should have healthy food,” Holder says.

To help meet this growing need, HRDC is launching its annual spring food drive on April 5, with donation bins set up at grocery stores across Bozeman and Belgrade. The goal is around 15,000 pounds of food, and anyone can participate.

“This food drive is unique because we focus on fresh foods,” Holder says.

Holder says fresh produce is imperative to the nutritional needs of the folks in need.

“We can fill the food boxes and add some fresh produce when it is hard to have fresh produce," she says.

As demand rises, food banks are also bracing for another challenge—a looming federal cut that could make it even harder to keep shelves stocked.

“We’ve heard that July 1, there will be some cuts in that food being delivered to us. We don't know how significant those cuts are yet; we are still waiting to hear. Any decline in our food chain is difficult. We will have to make up for that food somewhere or we'll have to make some changes,” Holder says.

For volunteers like Dillaway, these potential cuts are especially concerning, as she’s seen firsthand how many families rely on the food bank to get by.

“Cutting the money directly to the food bank is going to mean that we can't buy food. The food we have been buying has been a win-win because it helps the food bank but also helps local farmers,” Dillaway says.

Holder's bottom line is, “Don't hesitate to help; don't hesitate to get help.”