Gallatin County to hold public hearing with local government study commission

Next week, Gallatin County residents will have the opportunity to speak up and suggest changes to the county's form of government.

In a process unique to Montana, seven study commissioners were elected by Gallatin County voters to study and receive feedback about how things are currently run. Commissioners are encouraging the community to get involved and attend the upcoming public meeting. They say public input is the first step in this process.

“Our seven study commission is a group of volunteers, and we were elected for two years to go through the process of studying local government. The first step is to really hear from the community and what's working with the county, what isn't working with the government. Are there any suggestions for things we can change,” Said E.J. Porth, one of the Gallatin County Study Commissioners.

A public hearing will be on April 10, 2025, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse community room.

The opportunity to attend online is also available: https://www.gallatinmt.gov/study-commission/events/90281