BOZEMAN — Voters continued to cast their ballots Tuesday at the Gallatin County courthouse in Bozeman.

Gallatin County resident and voter Timothy Spring said participating in elections is a responsibility he takes seriously.

“I think it's really important as a citizen," explained Spring. "It's one of the rights that we have."

Spring, who has lived in Gallatin County since 2002, said he makes an effort to vote in every election, from school elections to state and federal primaries.

“I think it’s really important to exercise that civic duty and responsibility and right,” he said.

WATCH: Gallatin County sees steady primary election turnout Tuesday afternoon

Gallatin County sees steady primary election turnout Tuesday afternoon

Spring also expressed confidence in the county’s election process and voiced support for mail-in voting.

“I think they do a good job in Gallatin County of ensuring that only people who are able to vote, vote,” he said.

According to Gallatin County Election Administrator Eric Semerad, more than 22,000 absentee ballots had been received as of Tuesday afternoon. Overall voter turnout stood at approximately 23% of eligible voters.

“It’s actually been going very smooth,” Semerad said.

When asked how turnout compared to previous primary elections, Semerad said participation levels were largely consistent with past years.

“It’s about the same," he explained. "Maybe a little less than a presidential primary,” he said.

Semerad said election results are expected to be released shortly after polls close at 8 p.m. He also reminded voters completing absentee ballots to ensure they include their birth date before submitting.

Spring encouraged anyone who had not yet voted to take advantage of the remaining time before polls closed.

“If you haven’t voted yet and there’s still time when you see this," said Spring. "Get out and vote."

MTN News will provide more election coverage throughout the evening online and on our 10 p.m. broadcast.