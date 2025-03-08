Gallatin City-County Health Department navigating challenges of building closure

BOZEMAN — "Do Not Enter" signs and orange cones line the entrance of the Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) building, which had to close due to structural concerns.

“[It] could be three months; it could be six months that we are out of that building, but we want to do it the right way before we move people back in,” says Nick Borzak, the chief operations manager for Gallatin County.

From his office, he can point to the health department's roof, which he says suffered from heavy snowfall.

“Long story short, we found that one of the trusses for the roof support was compromised and needed repair, knowing that we called a structural engineer to get a further analysis done on the building. We evacuated the building, and we haven't been in it since then,” Borzak says.

Borzak tells me the building was built nearly 65 years ago, and the folks who work to promote health and safety in the community must now do so remotely.

“One practice that people got good at during COVID is working remotely, so they are able to do that,” Borzak says.

GCCHD staff could not appear on camera; however, they gave lengthy statements.

In summary, employees are adjusting to remote work. Some face challenges, including equipment shortages and stress, while others are managing well. Vaccination clinics and in-person WIC appointments have been disrupted, but the health department is offering virtual options and working to minimize delays.

“The director has located a lease space, so hopefully, maybe some time by the end of this week or next week, they might be moving some of their operations,” Borzak says.

Once the structural engineer provides further analysis, “and also a report on how we can repair it, then we will work as quickly as we can so we can move into it,” Borzak says.

The public can continue to find information about health department services during this time at the Healthy Gallatin website.

Read statements from GCCHD employees:

"We miss engaging with our community in the regular rhythms of our health department clinic space. Coordinating immunization operations through our building closure has been challenging, but thanks to the incredible support of our community partners, including Montana State University, Bozeman Health, Community Health Partners, Bozeman School District, and Gallatin County Emergency Management we were able to organize our first pop-up clinic. Last Thursday, we provided around 120 vaccines primarily to K-12 students needing immunizations for school attendance. We're grateful for the community support and hopeful to see folks back in a regular immunization clinic space soon!"

— Shannon, Immunization Clinic Coordinator

"Communicable disease follow-up and surveillance remains largely unaffected. Please continue reporting as usual and reach out if you have any questions or concerns."

— Lauren, Communicable Disease Specialist

"WIC was able to adjust to remote work during COVID-19, and during this time the same procedures have been implemented. We are able to continue with appointments on the phone with our clients, so services are not disrupted for them. The State WIC office has been very supportive to our team. There are some challenges including not being able to meet our clients in person to get resources such as breast pumps and e-WIC cards, but we are working on ways to meet these needs. If clients have concerns, they can reach out to the WIC office at 406-582-3115 and leave a message."

— Marlene, WIC Registered Dietician

"One of my biggest challenges has been finding private places to meet with clients who can’t meet in their home, or don’t have a home to meet in. We have had to get pretty creative about how to find private, warm spaces for these important conversations. Another challenge has been not having the in-person support of my home visiting team. Phone calls and texts with the other home visitors are helpful, but it definitely doesn’t provide the same level of support that their physical presence in the office would."

— Emily, Home Visiting Nurse

"It has been stressful for the health department’s administrative staff to cancel appointments and explain our current situation to the community. Most people are sympathetic and understand our situation. We have a lot of dedicated clients that do not want to go anywhere else to get their vaccines. Currently our staff is rotating time at one of our department buildings until a site is approved because there is limited workspace. Since most of our support is for the immunization clinics, there is a feeling of displacement."

— Wendy, Administrative Team Supervisor