Friday Headlines: February 13, 2026

Butte to use $1.2M settlement to upgrade water system after contamination scare

Bozeman attorney faces professional conduct violations

Heart attack symptoms can last for days, Butte woman learns after near-fatal experience

Montana Homestead Tax Rates deadline less than a month away

THAT’S INTERESTING:

🏛️ Major Historical Events February 13th

Ancient & Medieval Times

962 - Emperor Otto I and Pope John XII co-signed the Diploma Ottonianum, recognizing papal authority over Rome

1258 - Siege of Baghdad: Hulegu Khan's Mongol army sacked Baghdad, ending the Abbasid Caliphate and marking a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern history

1542 - Catherine Howard executed: Henry VIII's fifth wife was beheaded for adultery, continuing the tragic pattern of his marriages

17th-18th Century

1689 - William III and Mary II were proclaimed joint rulers of England following the Glorious Revolution

1692 - Massacre of Glencoe: 38 members of the MacDonald clan were murdered in the Scottish Highlands for allegedly not pledging allegiance to William of Orange quickly enough

19th Century

1856 - Work began covering London's River Fleet, creating the modern central boulevards

1867 - Johann Strauss II's "The Blue Danube" had its premiere in Vienna

20th Century

1935 - Bruno Hauptmann was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Charles Lindbergh Jr., the famous aviator's son

1945 - Dresden Bombing: Allied forces began the controversial bombing of Dresden, Germany during WWII

1960 - France became the world's fourth nuclear power by detonating "Gerboise Bleue" in the Sahara Desert

1962 - Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a single NBA game - still the only player to achieve this feat

1984 - Konstantin Chernenko became the last hardline Soviet leader before Gorbachev's reforms

2000 - The final original "Peanuts" comic strip was published, one day after creator Charles M. Schulz's death

21st Century

2008 - Australian PM Kevin Rudd issued a formal apology to Aboriginal peoples for past injustices

2013 - Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation, the first pope to resign in nearly 600 years

2017 - Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was assassinated in Malaysia

2021 - A massive winter storm caused deadly blackouts across Texas

👑 Notable Births

Historical Figures

1440 - Hartmann Schedel, German physician who compiled "The Nuremberg Chronicle"

1805 - Peter Gustav Lejeune Dirichlet, influential German mathematician

1885 - Bess Truman, future First Lady of the United States

Artists & Entertainers

1891 - Grant Wood, American painter famous for "American Gothic"

1933 - Kim Novak, classic Hollywood actress ("Vertigo," "Picnic")

1944 - Jerry Springer, television host and former politician

1950 - Peter Gabriel, English musician and former Genesis frontman

1961 - Henry Rollins, punk rock icon and spoken-word artist

Sports Legends

1923 - Chuck Yeager, test pilot who first broke the sound barrier

1934 - George Segal, American actor

⚰️ Notable Deaths

Historical Figures

1542 - Catherine Howard, fifth wife of Henry VIII (executed)

1883 - Richard Wagner, legendary German composer

2000 - Charles M. Schulz, creator of the "Peanuts" comic strip

2016 - Antonin Scalia, U.S. Supreme Court Justice

2017 - Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of Kim Jong-un (assassinated)

🎭 Cultural Milestones

1972 - The film "Cabaret" starring Liza Minnelli was released

1996 - Tupac Shakur's album "All Eyez on Me" was released

2004 - Mattel announced that Barbie and Ken were breaking up

🔬 Scientific Discoveries

1961 - Scientists discovered the Van Allen radiation belt

1999 - The Hubble Space Telescope discovered the largest known star, later nicknamed "Lucy."

2021 - Archaeologists announced the discovery of the world's oldest known beer factory in Egypt (dating to 3150 BC)

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

