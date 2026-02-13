Chick-fil-A, hotel proposed for old rest stop off East Valley Center

BOZEMAN — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Bozeman as part of a larger development that also includes a hotel, according to city planning documents.

A blog post from Bozeman Real Estate Group detailed the proposed Chick-fil-A, which would include a drive-thru and indoor and outdoor seating. When contacted, the real estate group referred inquiries to developer Craig Rickert, who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Planning documents posted by the City of Bozeman outline the proposed Chick-fil-A under the Bridger Point Master Site Plan. The development also includes a 180-room hotel for phase 2 of the plan.

The buildings would be located at 4500 E Valley Center, the site of the old rest stop in Bozeman off 19th Avenue. That rest stop closed in 2023 as part of a land trade for a plot in Three Forks, which is now the Headwaters Rest Area.

The proposed site currently sits empty, but that could change soon.

Many Bozeman residents had positive opinions about the proposal.

“I really don’t like having to go to campus and stand in a fifteen-minute-long line,” said Bozeman resident Phoebe Howard. “I love it, do it, I want it.”

“I feel like it’s definitely long overdue. Like, it took us forever just to get one,” said Bozeman resident Sabrina Hilmer.

Chick-fil-A did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. However, Chick-fil-A confirmed to MTN News back in 2023 that they are "actively pursuing a new location in Bozeman at I-90 and 19th Avenue."

No timeline has been issued for the project.

