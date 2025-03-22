BOZEMAN — Picture this: one minute you’re running around a track at Montana State University, and then about a year later you’re the first American to win the L.A. Marathon in more than 30 years. A crazy scenario and it doesn't seem real, but for one Bobcat, that’s been his reality for the last week.

“Thinking about only a couple months ago I was, you know, I didn’t know where I would be today or even have those dreams that you know, this is where I’d be standing now,” says Matt Richtman.

Watch the story here:

Former Bobcat who won LA marathon pays visit to home track at MSU

Matt is something of a national celebrity right now, after surpassing around 26,000 racers and placing first in the 2025 L.A. Marathon. But grabbing that gold is not the only thing gaining him traction.

“Being that first American in over 30 years, it’s hard to even comprehend really because it’s before I was even born and all that too, so it’s a long time,” says Matt.

Matt’s speedy run time of 2 hours and 7 minutes has caught the attention of many, but it’s Matts's background in running that he attributes his success to.

“Everyone knows you can’t train for a marathon overnight, right? So it really is the years that I spent here, and the years in high school all combined.”

Matt is from Illinois. His running career began in 8th grade, but he tells me it wasn't until college, joining the MSU cross country team, that his running career took off.

“Especially on this track. Just last May hosting the Big Sky Conference and we had a great day, actually won the team title for the first time in a long time so it was really special to do it in front of home crowd,” Matt says.

A memorable way to end his college career. A few months later, Matt ran the Twin City Marathon, his first marathon, which gave him the confidence to run in L.A., his second marathon ever—and he won.

“You know, I can’t explain how many spectators were out there those last couple of miles, especially having my parents there as well," Matt says. "I saw them that last mile, so it was just really exciting crossing that line knowing all that hard work paid off."

But what Matt says has really felt the most rewarding? Support—which I was able to witness through the anticipated reunion between Matt, his former coach, teammates, friends, and his home track for the very first time since the big win.

“It’s those moments that really make it; you know, you can run the race and run a fast time, but if you don’t have support like that and knowing that people have your back and supporting you, it’s not worth a whole lot, right?”

Matt tells me he’s proud to be representing America—but more importantly?

“It’s special to be able to come back and have the roots here and that's something that I do take great pride in knowing that Montana is kinda on that national stage now,” he says.