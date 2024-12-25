Court orders Ukranian mom in Bozeman to return her daughter to war-torn country

BOZEMAN — As families gather for the holidays, a refugee who came to Bozeman to keep her daughter safe is now facing a court ruling to send her daughter back to war-torn Ukraine.

A month ago, we reported that women in Bozeman rallied together to raise money for legal fees for Zhanna, a Ukrainian mother battling her ex-husband to keep her daughter Maria in the United States.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Ukrainian mother and daughter living in Bozeman after fleeing war

Fundraiser planned for Ukrainian mother, daughter in Bozeman after fleeing war

"I was very surprised how strong and powerful women live here in Bozeman," Zhanna says.

Two days before Christmas, Zhanna was notified that United States District Court Judge Donald Molloy ruled Maria should return to her father in Ukraine.

"If she returned to Ukraine, she could die there. It's a really terrible situation because it's my child, it's my baby," Zhanna says.

In August 2023, through the United for Ukraine program, Zhanna and her daughter arrived in Bozeman after days of travel.

For two years, Zhanna and Maria have been building their life in Bozeman.

Zhanna works as a dental hygienist, Maria goes to preschool, and the pair frequently explore Bozeman's outdoors.

"We are in a safe place now; how do we return to Ukraine where so many children and babies die? I can't imagine how it's possible," Zhanna says.

MTN News

It's not only the war Zhanna fears but also her husband in Odessa.

"He is a cruel man and abusive person," Zhanna says.

Zhanna will not stop fighting for Maria.

"We will appeal this case because it's not about love or peace; it's something cruel for us. I can't imagine how it's possible to return my child," Zhanna says.

The court ruled Maria will need to return to Ukraine on February 3rd.