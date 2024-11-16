Fundraiser planned to help Ukrainian mother and daughter living in Bozeman after fleeing war

BOZEMAN — After living through nearly a decade of conflict in Ukraine, a mother and her daughter made the nearly 6,000-mile journey here to the Bozeman area.

"We lived a happy life, and unfortunately, the war changed everything," says Zhanna Kulahina.

Zhanna recalls living with her then two-year-old daughter Maria in a war zone in Odessa.

"Every night when we heard bomb and yes, we tried to be in a bomb shelter or basement, wherever I can find a safe place for Maria," says Zhanna.

And the thing she feared most?

"Maybe we can be a victim of this war," she says.

MTN News Zhanna Kulahina with her daughter in Bozeman

In August 2023, through the Uniting for Ukraine program, Zhanna and her daughter arrived in Bozeman after days of travel.

The mother and daughter connected with community members eager to help her.

"When I heard about Zhanna's story, I learned she was a Ukrainian war refugee. Yes, she is that—but she was also a dentist in Ukraine, had a family and animals and a home," says Mary Kummerfeldt.

Kummerfeldt, a nurse and mother in Bozeman, felt compelled to help Zhanna.

MTN News Mary Kummerfeldt

"I just started reaching out to community members and friends and asked how we can help. What can we do?" says Kummerfeldt.

As Zhanna and Maria have settled into the Rocky Mountains, Zhanna hopes to become a dentist again.

"Here, I work like a dental assistant because I can not practice here; I need to study again," says Zhanna.

Zhanna Kulahina

Zhanna regularly keeps up with the news from home.

"Today, one hour ago, near our house where we lived together, the building was destroyed, people died, and it was really hard to see," Zhanna says.

Zhanna is grateful to be here in the United States, far away from the dangers of war.

However, she says her ex-husband is still there and is demanding her daughter return to Odessa.

"I cannot imagine how she can return to Odessa, and of course, I fight for her and want to protect her," Zhanna says.

MTN News Zhanna Kulahina

Kummerfeldt, who has become a close friend of Zhanna, has set up a fundraiser to cover the cost of legal action taken by Zhanna's ex-husband.

"This is an event put on by women for women. It's not meant to be exclusive to anyone. I think the response has been especially women wanting to help Zhanna, [and] mothers in the community," Kummerfeldt says.

MTN News

The event is on Nov. 21 during Lady's Night. For tickets and more information, click here.

Meanwhile, Zhanna and her daughter continue to build their life in Bozeman.

"People [are] so kind to us, and yeah, we like Bozeman," Zhanna says.