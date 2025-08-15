Ennis power outage forces water conservation

ENNIS — A power outage in upper Ennis, near Comley, occurred early Friday morning, affecting the town's wells and well controls, according to a post by the Town of Ennis.

Currently, the town is operating on one well, which makes it difficult to keep up with high-summer water use.

The town is asking residents to turn off sprinkler systems and limit all non-essential water use. They added that NorthWestern Energy does not yet have an estimate for when power will be restored, but was told it may take some time.

