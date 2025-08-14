Top Headlines: August, 14, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, August 14, 2025

Watch the latest weather forecast

Red Flag Warnings are out for Madison and portions of Beaverhead counties for Thursday afternoon. Expect warm and breezy conditions for the afternoon with highs near 90°.

Red Flag Warning in SW Montana For Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

Construction on 7th Street begins, disrupting major intersections and raising concerns among local businesses

7th Street Construction Starts, Disrupting Intersections and Business Operations

Big Sky hosts major confined space training exercise, uniting firefighters to enhance regional rescue efforts

Firefighters Train in Big Sky for Confined Space Rescues

Orediggers Seek New Talent as Season Opener Approaches in Butte

ChatGPT Icon Orediggers Seek New Talent as Season Opener Approaches in Butte

Drunk Woman Hits Sheriff Head-On, Truckers Assist with Arrest

Drunk Woman Hits Sheriff Head-On, Truckers Assist with Arrest

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for August 14th:



1945 - V-J Day: On August 14, 1945, Japan announced its unconditional surrender, effectively bringing an end to World War II. This date is celebrated as Victory over Japan Day (V-J Day) in many parts of the world. 1951 - The First Transcontinental Jet Flight: The first scheduled transcontinental jet flight in the United States, a Pan Am flight from New York City to Los Angeles, took off on this day. 1969 - Woodstock Festival: The Isle of Wight Festival featured performances by several famous artists, and it was one of the largest music festivals of its time. 1973 - The First U.S. Super Bowl: Super Bowl VII took place on August 14, 1973, featuring the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Redskins, although the first Super Bowl actually occurred in January. 1980 - Solidarity Movement: In Poland, the labor union "Solidarity" was founded on August 14, leading to a significant political movement against the communist government. 2003 - Northeast Blackout: A massive power outage affected an estimated 50 million people in the Northeastern United States and parts of Canada. It was one of the largest blackouts in North American history.

Notable birthdays:



**1936 - Louis Jourdan: The French actor gained fame for his roles in films such as "Gigi" and "Octopussy." **1945 - Sophie Marceau: The French actress, director, and screenwriter is known for her roles in films like "La Boum" and "Braveheart." **1967 - Ricky Skaggs: An American country music singer, musician, and songwriter known for his influence on bluegrass music. **1980 - Meghan Markle: The American actress, philanthropist, and Duchess of Sussex, known for her role in the television series "Suits," was born on this date. **1987 - Joe Jonas: The American singer and actor, known as a member of the pop band Jonas Brothers, was born on August 14. **1990 - Brandon Lee: The American actor and martial artist, son of Bruce Lee, was born on this date.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

