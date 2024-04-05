City of Bozeman kicks off a series of surveys to address community needs

BOZEMAN — Beginning this week, the City of Bozeman is kicking off a series of surveys to address needs related to affordable housing, as well as neighborhood and community needs.

It’s called the consolidated housing plan and fair housing plan.

Because Bozeman has over 50,000 residents, we are now eligible for federal funding from the Community Development Block Grant or CDBG program.

An analysis is being conducted to gauge the greatest needs related to housing affordability, neighborhood and community livability, and economic development opportunities in Bozeman. It will develop priorities and goals to address these issues throughout the city.

Community Housing Program Coordinator Renata Munfrada says it’s critical that residents weigh in on this effort so they can access the funding and make a plan to address these needs.

“I want our community members to know that this is their chance to be heard and feel heard,” said Munfrada. “I want to make sure we’re building housing that is truly affordable for our workforce.”

The survey is available in English and Spanish, and respondents will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card. The survey is open at https://www.research.net/r/BozemanConsolidatedPlanSurvey2024 until May 10, 2024.