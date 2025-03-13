City of Belgrade seeks residents' input on new safety action plan to improve roadway safety

BELGRADE — Think about the last time you drove around the city of Belgrade. Did you feel safe? If you answered no, then listen up. The city is implementing a safety action plan aimed at improving transportation safety in the greater Belgrade area, and they’re asking for your input.

“You get stuck at that light for 20 minutes. Like it just goes and goes and goes,” says one Belgrade resident.

I ran into Alexis Lindstrom while she was pumping gas. Alexis moved to Belgrade when she was a teenager, attended Belgrade High all four years, and learned to drive on these roads. But Alexis tells me, these roads have changed.

“You know, they weren’t bad back in the day and now? The congestion is just crazy,” she says.

I asked Alexis if she feels unsafe driving around Belgrade.

“I wouldn’t say unsafe. I would say more impatient. Definitely impatient and agitated.”

Her areas of concern?

“Jackrabbit. Jackrabbit from after school gets out to 5:30, either way. Doesn't matter if you’re coming into Belgrade or going out of Belgrade. Just avoid it,” Alexis says.

Alexis isn’t the only one concerned with the roadways of Belgrade, which is why the city is taking action.

“So today we’re here spreading the word about our safety action plan,” says Joe Hauck, the Belgrade city engineer.

Joe tells me this safety action plan is funded by a federal grant called Safe Streets For All.

“We’re trying to basically make our streets safer in Belgrade for all road users. So, for vehicles, for pedestrians, bikers. Really anyone who's out there moving around on our streets,” says Joe.

Joe tells me, the goal? Reduce fatalities and serious injuries on the roads. The City of Bozeman, Gallatin County, and Belgrade all received this grant and have been coordinating. But Joe tells me for Belgrade?

“This is especially important. The City of Belgrade is one of the fastest growing communities in our state, and so we’re seeing a lot more traffic out there, a lot more people moving in. So, we’re just trying to make our streets as safe as possible,” Joe says.

Joe says the next step for the safety action program is to engage with the public.

“A huge component of this project is public outreach and really engaging with our community, hearing their opinions,” he says.

Which is why Joe and his team held a popup stand outside of Albertsons in Belgrade on Wednesday afternoon. And don’t worry—if you weren’t grocery shopping that day, there are two ways you can still share your thoughts.

There is an open house scheduled for Thursday, March 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers (91 E Central Ave Belgrade, MT 59714).

You can also participate online by completing the Belgrade Transportation Master Plan Update Survey.

“I think Belgrade has needed this for quite a few years now,” Alexis adds. “An improvement in road safety because we’re growing so rapidly.”