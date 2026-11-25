BUTTE - It’s the season of giving, and two local businesses are carrying on a city-wide food drive that’s been going on for nearly four decades.

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Thompson Food Drive

“The first drive covered one neighborhood and had, I think, 15 to 20 volunteers,” event organizer Scott Thompson said.

The Thompson Family Food Drive, which collects food and monetary donations for the Butte Emergency Food Bank, has grown since then.

“Last year, we had over 700 volunteers. We brought in just over $100,000 and over 83,000 pounds of food in a single day,” Thompson said.

For the second year, Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub will donate 20 percent of its proceeds from food sales on Nov. 30th to the food drive. Originally from Ireland, owner Irish Johnny said fighting hunger is important to him.

“When the people of Ireland were dying on the side of the road of starvation, it was the people of Butte, Montana, who were first in line to reach out a hand,” Irish Johnny said.

Thompson added, “Last year the event packed the house here; at the end of the night we raised more than $10,000 in just that one evening. “

The rest of Butte can help out on the morning of Dec. 5th by leaving non-perishable food items or cash donations on the front porch, where volunteers will collect them for the food bank.