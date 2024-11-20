Brawl of the Wild: A boon for Bozeman's economy, a lifetime of meaning for Cats and Griz fans

This Saturday is the 123rd Brawl of the Wild, with Montana State University playing host to Montana in Bozeman. And whether you're a Cats fan or a Griz fan, you're going to be spending some money.

So let's talk about how this century-old tradition has had a deep economic impact, not only in the Gallatin Valley but across the Treasure State.

“Here, it doesn't feel like there's as much of a shoulder season. Because there's constant traffic due to the university,” says Jake Conrad.

Jake is the director of operations for Montana Shirt Company. With locations in both Whitefish and Bozeman, Jake says this store really benefits from the traffic MSU brings.

“It really does increase sales for that period of time, which makes the shoulder season not feel really existent,” says Jake.

While the store doesn't directly sell school merch, Jake does notice Montanans being drawn to the school colors.

“It's always interesting for us when people come in here and they immediately gravitate towards like, the maroon, or the blue and gold,” he says.

Over at Montana Gift Corral, Deanne Marcelin and Toni Bradley are expecting plenty of foot traffic over the weekend.

“Lots of energy, lots of shopping,” says Deanne. “Yeah, very busy,” adds Toni.

Their plan? Treats for customers.

“Appetizers and a beverage. Probably hot apple cider,” says Deanne.

But for some establishments, the Brawl of the Wild is more like a holiday.

“In this country, Halloween's usually the busiest for bars. When it comes to Bozeman? It’s Cat-Griz,” says William Hope.

Hope is the general manager of the Rocking R Bar. He tells me Cat-Griz weekend is the biggest money maker out of the year—especially for the employees.

“It's a big night for us. But it's almost bigger for them in ways. They can potentially make their rent for the month,” says William.

Which is why preparing is a year-round activity.

“It's a lot of prep. It's probably about one and a half, two times more than we normally would. When Cat-Griz is over? We start thinking about the next one,” says William.

Bozeman Chamber of Commerce CEO Daryl Schliem says restaurants and retailers are the big moneymakers of Cat-Griz.

“A lot of people think the hotels are the first ones to make the most money coming into our region. And usually, they’re third or fourth on the totem pole,” says Schliem.

Schliem says with the influx of fans, Bozeman could bring in up to $5 million.

“We're expecting probably at least a minimum of 25,000 people," he says. "That would be here, just around the university itself.”

While fans may only be here for the weekend, Schliem says the impact Montana State has on Bozeman's economy is irreplaceable.

“You cannot replace a community of 17,000 and the economic impact that it has. You basically would devastate the City of Bozeman’s economy by not having the university here,” says Schliem.

But for some establishments, this century’s long rivalry is about more than the money.

“Brawl of the Wild is another kind of those living history things. It's a big deal to the community, and to myself. In ways, it's almost one of our identities as an establishment,” says William.