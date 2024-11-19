There's still time to 'Can the Griz' before the 123rd Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN — Montana State University and the HRDC are hoping to claim victory while fighting hunger as the 25th annual Can the Griz food drive enters its final week.

Proceeds from the food drive—which MSU describes as "a friendly off-field competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana"—directly benefit HRDC's food and nutrition programs, according to Vanessa Palmer, communications director for the nonprofit.

Palmer said in a press release the supported programs include the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, Big Sky Community Food Bank, and Headwaters Area Food Bank, as well as Montana State University’s Bounty of the Bridgers campus food pantry.



"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Can the Griz. MSU has claimed victory 19 times in the past 24 years, and with your help, we can make it 20!" Palmer said in the release.

“We’re in the home stretch, and every donation counts,” added HRDC Food and Nutrition Director Jill Holder. “Our food banks distribute an average of 7,258 pounds of food every day. The Can the Griz drive plays a vital role in helping us meet the growing needs of our community.”

Donations are accepted up until the end of the first quarter of the Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. The winner will be announced during the game and at canthegriz.org.

Nonperishable food donations can be dropped at collection boxes across Bozeman. Click here for a list of participating locations.

You can also make a monetary donation directly to HRDC. Every dollar donated to its food and nutrition programs equals one pound of food.

For more information, you can contact MSU’s Office of Student Engagement at 406-994-2933, email canthegriz@montana.edu, or visit the Can the Griz website.