Rezoning Near Gallatin Regional Park Sparks Community Concern

BOZEMAN — On a typical day, you might see folks fishing, biking, or just walking around and enjoying the Gallatin Regional Park. But, new changes to an outskirt area of the park could come soon. A multi-family housing project could be built on land directly adjacent to the park.

“It’s a really important place for the animals and the dogs so they can be let off their leash and be able to explore and run free,” said Nicole, a local nanny who visits the park almost daily.

Curious about the Gallatin Park development debate? Watch the full video now

Gallatin Park Development Sparks Community Concerns

Just next to the park, a private developer plans to build 44 townhomes on a seven-acre parcel. That project was originally approved by the City of Bozeman in 2022.

However, a small strip of land added to the project through a land swap with Gallatin County was never rezoned for housing. The land is currently zoned as parkland, although it is technically private property.

Earlier this month, the city’s Zoning Commission voted 6–0 to recommend approval of the zoning change.

Some community members are alarmed.

“It’s very unfortunate again, this is for the people, not for specific people that can afford to buy here,” said Kimberly, a Bozeman resident.

The developer says they are simply following through on a plan that was already approved.

Gallatin County officials describe the land as being in a sort of “purgatory” since a proposed YMCA project for the site fell through years ago.

In a statement to MTN News, the county said: “We agreed to the land swap because it improved the park’s northern access. It also better aligned the planned residential development with existing infrastructure. This rezoning just reflects the plan we agreed to a long time ago.”

While some residents oppose development near the park, others say the need for housing in Bozeman can’t be ignored.

“I definitely see a need for low-income housing or more affordable housing in Bozeman, so if it were something like that, you know, that might be something important,” said Nicole. “But it's a double-edged sword. It’s kind of sad too, because I don't want to see the park go.”

Throughout the park, signs and flyers reading “Fight for our park” have started appearing along trails, urging people to speak out.

“I would want to fight it. I think we need more open land space instead of more expensive housing,” said Kimberly. “So I would be more on board with fighting it, I would say.”

The Bozeman City Commission is scheduled to consider the rezoning request on June 17.

The public is invited to weigh in either in person, via Zoom, or by submitting written comments by email in advance of the meeting. The request specifically asks the city to change a portion of the parcel’s zoning to allow for the type of residential development that was previously approved on the rest of the property.

